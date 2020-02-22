Sonam Kapoor takes on Ali Abbas Zafar for announcing ‘Mr India’ reboot without consulting Anil Kapoor

MUMBAI: Ever since filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar announced the the remake of Shekhar Kapur’s iconic Bollywood film, ‘Mr India’, the director has been receiving backlash from people on social media.

After original director Shekhar Kapur lashed out the makers of the reboot, it is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja who has taken on them. The actress took to her Instagram handle to share a post expressing her displeasure at the news of ‘Mr India’ remake.

According to her, neither Shekhar Kapur nor Anil Kapoor was informed or consulted before officially announcing the reboot of the iconic film. The actress stated it is important as her father was an important part of the film and the film, in turn, is a part of his legacy.

Shekhar had also earlier shared on twitter, 'No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film.'

No one has even asked me or mentioned to me about this film called Mr India 2. I can only guess that they using the title to get a big weekend. For they cannot use the characters/story without permission from the original creators of the film. https://t.co/Set5eDH63j — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) February 18, 2020

Alia Abbas Zafar had excitedly announced his ‘Mr India’ trilogy on social media. He wrote, ‘Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins’.

(SOURCE – TIMES OF INDIA)