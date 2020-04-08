Sonam Kapoor turns hair stylist for husband Anand

MUMBAI: Sonam Kapoor, who returned from London a while ago, had self-quarantined herself to protect her near and dear ones. The Bollywood diva has been quite active on social media and gives updates about each day at home.

The daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, she began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 drama Black. She later made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya (2007), a box office flop, and had her first commercial success with the romantic comedy I Hate Luv Storys (2010).

The actress has been much appreciated for her versatile performances in Neerja, Padman, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam is also known for her fashion statement, and many take style inspiration from her.

Presently, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak. All of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing. The diva is making the best of the lockdown by styling her husband Anand Ahuja's hair.

Have a look.

In the video, Sonam is busy setting his hair. After turning hairstylist for Anand, Sonam also compliments his hair and calls it 'smooth'. Later, she also warns him to keep it as it is. The video ends with Sonam treating him with a kiss, and it is all things cute!

On the work front, the actress might be seen in the sequel of ‘Veere Di Wedding’ soon. Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan confirmed the news and said that Rhea Kapoor is planning it.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.