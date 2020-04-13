Sonam Kapoor's mother-in-law is all praises for her

MUMBAI: Several actors are spending the lockdown by engaging in their hobbies and passions. From re-organizing their wardrobe to cooking some delicious dishes, they are at it. One of them is Sonam Kapoor. Currently quarantined with her husband Anand Ahuja in the capital, the actress tried her hands at baking and guess what! She nailed it leading to appreciation from her darling mother-in-law, Priya Ahuja.

Sharing a picture of her preparing for this lovely cake, she also mentioned of running out of chocolate which is a key ingredient of the cake. Further, she tagged an Instagram handle, which came to her rescue, and that’s how this yummilicious cake was baked by our fashionista Sonam Kapoor. She captioned, 'Made chocolate walnut cake today. I had run out of chocolate and @fortunegourmetindia sent me some amazing quality chocolate. Thanks so much @missdevi for organising. Love you.'

Her mother-in-law Priya Ahuja was quick to comment.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE