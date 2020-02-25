Sonam: Taapsee is quite a clutter breaker

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam K. Ahuja has praised actress Taapsee Pannu said that she is quite a clutter breaker.



Sonam took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote: "I really like @taapsee she's quite a clutter breaker."



Thanking Sonam, an elated Taapsee replied: "Thank you so much Sonam! So sweet of you. Big hug. It takes all of us to break the clutter we have been stuck in for years."



The "Neerja" actress's tweet comes before the release of Taapsee's upcoming film "Thappad", which revolves around a young married couple and how one day, when the wife is slapped by the husband in front of guests at a house party, the incident triggers off a chain reaction that lead to self-realisation for her, leading to her walking out of the marriage.



"Thappad" also features Pavail Gulati, Kumud Mishra, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, Dia Mirza and Ram Kapoor, among others. The film, is slated to release on Friday.

SOURCE :IANS