News

Sonam's sweet note for hubby Anand on 2nd wedding anniversary

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
08 May 2020 03:58 PM

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, Anand Ahuja, complete two years of marriage on Friday. Marking the occasion, Sonam took to social media and wrote an emotional note for her hubby.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," she posted.

Sonam even thanked Anand for "being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years".

"They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. #everydayphenomenal," she added.

Reacting to the post, Anand, a businessman by profession, commented: "Can't get enough of you. Everyday phenomenal."

Along with it, the "Neerja" actress posted a picture in which she is seen planting a kiss on Anand's cheek.

Anand and Sonam got married in 2018. Currently, they are spending time with each other at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

SOURCE : IANS 

Tags Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Anand Ahuja Delhi Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Television actors soaked in the spirit of Ramadan

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
Anupama on Star Plus

Shows to look forward post the lockdown!

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here