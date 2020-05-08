Sonam's sweet note for hubby Anand on 2nd wedding anniversary

MUMBAI: Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and her husband, Anand Ahuja, complete two years of marriage on Friday. Marking the occasion, Sonam took to social media and wrote an emotional note for her hubby.

"4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism," she posted.

Sonam even thanked Anand for "being my partner and standing besides me for these 4 years".

"They have been my most fulfilling. Happy happy anniversary husband. I'm soo thrilled I get to keep you for the rest of my life. I love you the most and I know you love me the best and the most. That I promise you is the greatest gift I've ever received. #everydayphenomenal," she added.

Reacting to the post, Anand, a businessman by profession, commented: "Can't get enough of you. Everyday phenomenal."

Along with it, the "Neerja" actress posted a picture in which she is seen planting a kiss on Anand's cheek.

Anand and Sonam got married in 2018. Currently, they are spending time with each other at their house in Delhi amid the lockdown.

SOURCE : IANS