Song Announcement! Are you ready for this new song from Teri Baaton mein Aisa Uljha Jiya? Here’s the glimpse

MUMBAI: For a long time, we had seen a poster of an untitled movie wherein we could see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a hot and romantic pose. The topic of that movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over.

While it was reported that Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon would play robots, we got to know that only Kriti Sanon is the one playing Robot. With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie is 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released a song and the trailer of the movie. As Shahid Kapoor showed his dancing abilities once again, the fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for.

Earlier, the makers released ‘Laal Peeli Akhiyaan’ and then they released two more songs ‘Akhiyaan Gulab’ and title track of the movie which is a remake of a Bombay Viking song. Now we are here with another update about the movie.

The makers have announced another song, ‘Tum Se’ which will be released tomorrow. We got to see a glimpse of the song and the audience are really loving the chemistry between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. Check out the glimpse of the song below:

The song is a romantic track and while the previous songs showed us the dance of the actors, this song showed us the romantic side of the actors. It seems that they are here to give the audience everything that they were expecting after a long time.

What do you think about the song? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

