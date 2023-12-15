Song Out! First song from Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone is out, check it out

In the announcement, we saw a sneak peek of the song and it really got the audience excited. Now the song has finally been released and the audience are going crazy over the dance track.
movie_image: 
1

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Also read -Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

The movie has been discussed and in the news ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasion, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

The other day the makers of the movie had announced that a new song Sher Khull Gaye from the movie will be released. In the announcement, we saw a sneak peek of the song and it really got the audience excited.

Now the song has finally been released and the audience are going crazy over the dance track.

Check out the link below:

The song has a smooth flow with beats complimenting the vibe and the lyrics of the song and we cannot miss the dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

The chemistry sure looks hot and the song is going to be a party-favourite. We can also see Anil Kapoor in the music video and it seems that the presentation of the song really sets the vibe.

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

Also read - Announcement! A new song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, a glimpse inside

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Comments

Add new comment

