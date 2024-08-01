Song Out! "Heer Aasmani" song from Fighter is out now making waves amongst audience

MUMBAI: The upcoming action film "Fighter," starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, has been the talk of the town ever since its announcement. Siddharth Anand, the filmmaker of Bang Bang, War, and Pathaan, has directed his first aerial action movie.

Fans are undoubtedly excited about the new film and can't wait to watch Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone together on the big screen for the first time. Given that this is India's first-ever aerial action entertainer, there is a lot of excitement surrounding the movie.

Also read - Announcement! A new song announced from the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter, a glimpse inside

The movie has been discussed and in the news ever since it was first announced, for a variety of reasons. On occasion, online users expressed their thoughts about the film's first release, while on other occasions, viewers became enthralled with the Behind-the-scenes photos.

Earlier, the makers of the movie released two songs from the movie which created a wave of appreciation as the audience loved it very much. While one song shows the amazing dance moves of Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, the other shows a sizzling hot chemistry between the two.

Check out the post below:

As we can see in the song, the actors have worked really hard and the audience are getting to see a song full on love for our country. The lyrics are truly mesmerizing and the music also carries a lot of heavyness which will not just make you emotional but also motivating.

Till now, all the talks about the movie have really contributed to the hype and the audience will have their expectations high with the movie.

Also read -Fighter teaser! Siddharth Anand’s directorial promises to be a perfect tribute on this Republic Day

Tell us what you think about this, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.