Song Out! Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are here with their amazing dance moves in this new song from Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Put on your dancing shoes on as we are here to show you the latest song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' from the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.
Shahid Kapoor

MUMBAI: With the start of the year, a lot of revelations and announcements have happened which is keeping the fans hooked as they are getting more and more curious about their favourite actors and actresses doing new projects.

For a long time, we had seen a poster of an untitled movie wherein we could see Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a hot and romantic pose. The topic of that movie has been grabbing the attention of the fans ever since the news was all over.

It is reported that in the movie, Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are 2 robots. With a lot of fresh pairings, this will be another one adding to the list and will surely please the fans.

The title of the movie was revealed to be 'Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya'. The makers had released the other wherein we got to see Shahid Kapoor coming back with some amazing dance moves. The fans of the actor finally got to see this side of him after a long time and this was something that we all were waiting for.

However, things have got more interesting now as the makers have released a second song named, 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan'. The song is an exciting dance number where we can see both Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor giving a crazy romantic feel with a really amazing dance performance.

So put on your dancing shoes on as we are here to show you the latest song 'Laal Peeli Akhiyaan' from the movie Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. Take a look at the song below:

It seems as if the song is going to be sensational with the lyrics and the dance moves going hand in hand.

What do you think about the song? Tell us your views in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

