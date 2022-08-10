Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

MUMBAI : On the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary, veteran actress Soni Razdan has revealed how she met her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni took to Instagram to share a photo and wished him on their anniversary. She revealed that they were introduced by a friend of hers, who wanted her to meet Mahesh. The picture was taken at their daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding last year.

She captioned the image: "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatta acha chodo aba bahut lambi kahani hai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki (It's a long story. Another time. The point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

Soni and Mahesh got married on April 20, 1986.

The filmmaker was earlier married to Lorraine Bright, who was British. The two share a daughter, Pooja Bhatt.

SOURCE : IANS