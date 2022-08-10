Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'

On the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary, veteran actress Soni Razdan has revealed how she met her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 21:15
movie_image: 
Soni Razdan

MUMBAI : On the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary, veteran actress Soni Razdan has revealed how she met her filmmaker husband Mahesh Bhatt.

Soni took to Instagram to share a photo and wished him on their anniversary. She revealed that they were introduced by a friend of hers, who wanted her to meet Mahesh. The picture was taken at their daughter Alia Bhatt's wedding last year.

She captioned the image: "The story of us: One day out of the blue I got a call from a friend, who wanted me to meet a man called Mahesh Bhatta acha chodo aba bahut lambi kahani hai. Phir kabhi. Main point yeh hai ki (It's a long story. Another time. The point is) we met, fell in love at some point and here we are many moons later. Happy anniversary baby. We really have come a long way."

Soni and Mahesh got married on April 20, 1986.

The filmmaker was earlier married to Lorraine Bright, who was British. The two share a daughter, Pooja Bhatt.

SOURCE : IANS

Veteran Soni Razdan Mahesh Bhatt Alia Bhatt Lorraine Bright Pooja Bhatt TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 04/22/2023 - 21:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant
MUMBAI : So, did the hyper-real prosthetics in films like Tumbbad, 'Ghoul', Sonchiriya, Raaz 3, 'Darr at the Mall' and...
Wamiqa drew inspiration from Rekha, Priyanka for jazz song in 'Jubilee'
MUMBAI : Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who is seen in 'Jubilee' playing a yesteryear's actress named Niloufer Qureshi, was...
Soni Razdan to 'baby' Mahesh Bhatt: 'We really have come a long way'
MUMBAI : On the occasion of their 37th wedding anniversary, veteran actress Soni Razdan has revealed how she met her...
Exclusive! “After Chikoo, of course, I was specifically approached for positive characters”, actress Simran Tomar talks about being a part of Meet, Trying new characters and more
MUMBAI:Actress Simran Tomar was previously seen on the TV show Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei as the lead actress.  She has...
“I wanted to do something unique yet significant that would also demonstrate the other side of my acting abilities” says, Praneet Bhatt from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera Dheere Dheere Se’
MUMBAI: Praneet Bhatt is currently seen in Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera….Dheere Dheere Se’. He portrays the...
Rohit Suchanti buys new house, turns interior designer for it
MUMBAI : 'Bhagya Lakshmi' actor Rohit Suchanti has purchased a new house in Mumbai and he is doing its interior...
Recent Stories
Gurpreet Dhuri
Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant
Latest Video
Related Stories
Gurpreet Dhuri
Prosthetic artist Gurpreet Dhuri keeps experimenting to stay relevant
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: If I do not workout, it will significantly impact my mental health
When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap
When Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag KashyapWhen Abhilash Thapliyal had preconceived notions about Anurag Kashyap
Homi Adajania
Harnessed Dimple's madness into 'Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo' character: Homi Adajania
Arpit Ranka
'Bholaa is the best debut I could have asked as an actor': Arpit Ranka
Bhumika Chawla
When Bhumika Chawla first called Salman 'Bhai' and the name stuck