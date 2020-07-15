Sonnalli Seygall shares a 'different level of comfort factor' with Sunny Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Sonnalli Seygall has worked with actor Sunny Singh in movies like "Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2" and "Jai Mummy Di". She says that since they are good friends, it is always amazing to work with him.

Talking about her on-set camaraderie with Sunny, she said: "Sunny and I share a different level of comfort factor which we don't have with any other co-actors. Since we are good friends, it is always amazing to work with him. We had great chemistry in 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' and the same is carried forward to 'Jai Mummy Di'."

She finds it always fun and convenient to work with someone whom you have known for long.

"When we aren't shooting we spend most of our time cracking jokes and laughing effortlessly for no reason. Sunny is the biggest prankster on the set who keeps on playing pranks on me and everyone around," she said.

"Jai Mummy Di" will telecast on Sony MAX on July 19.

