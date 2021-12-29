Sonu Nigam to spend New Years Eve with his family in Dubai

MUMBAI: After having back to back concerts and shoots, Sonu Nigam will be finally meeting his son and spend time with his family on New Year’s Eve. Interestingly, Sonu will be meeting his son Neevan after almost one and a half months.

"Sonu has been really busy for the last couple of days with his work commitments. His UK tour was one memorable one with the crowd crying, smiling and singing at the same time. He was also recently in Ujjain for a temple visit. So amidst shows, recordings and travel he barely got any time to visit his family in the last few weeks. But the Singer has now managed to squeeze some time out to spend some quality time with his family.

On the professional front, the past year has been a stellar one for Sonu. From releasing back to back singles for his label ‘I believe Music’ to doing what he does best, performing live in front of packed audiences to hosting Super Singer 3. He performed in the UK recently and the response was surreal to say the least. After New year celebrations, the singer will soon be rearing to go and enthral his fans in his u own inimitable way.