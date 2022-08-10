Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor

Bollywood actor and humanist Sonu Sood was pleasantly surprised after he got to know that an astounding 87,000 square feet portrait of him had been created in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra as a part of Republic Day celebrations.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 13:00
movie_image: 
Sonu Sood 'at a loss for words' as fan makes 87K-sq-ft portrait of actor

MUMBAI :Bollywood actor and humanist Sonu Sood was pleasantly surprised after he got to know that an astounding 87,000 square feet portrait of him had been created in Kolhapur city of Maharashtra as a part of Republic Day celebrations.

It took the artist and fan of the actor Vipul Shiripad Mirajkar a few days to make this astounding portrait at a public park, using over 7 tons of rangoli powder.

Overwhelmed by the work of art, the actor said: "I am at loss for words and humbled for the love shown by people, I thank Vipul from Solapur who achieved this feet of setting a world record of biggest Rangoli of 87,000 sqare feet and I'm proud of him."

The rangoli is now attracting thousands of visitors every day. The work of the actor through his foundation Sood Charity Foundation started with helping migrants reach home during Covid lockdown and is now into multiple endeavours across fields like public health and education.

On the Bollywood front, Sonu will next be seen in 'Fateh', which is inspired by real-life incidents and will feature high-octane action sequences.

The action-thriller is helmed by Abhinandan Gupta, who earlier worked as an assistant director on films such as 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Shamshera'.

After 'Fateh', he will begin work on another movie 'Kisaan'.


SOURCE-IANS

Bollywood Sonu Sood Vipul Shiripad Mirajkar Bajirao Mastani Kisaan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 13:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu and Akshara walk away from each other, he gets suspicious of Abhir’s parentage?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Raveena Tandon all set for as-yet-untitled OTT show after 'Aranyak'
MUMBAI :After an overwhelming response to her streaming show 'Aranyak', Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon, who reigned...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi impatient with Virat because she wants to spend time with Vinayak
MUMBAI :The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos
MUMBAI :Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have got themselves matching...
Saisha Shinde shares transformation after face and body 'feminisation'
MUMBAI : Saisha Shinde, who appeared on the reality show 'Lock Upp' and recently underwent facial feminisation...
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas get matching tattoos

Latest Video

Related Stories
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Ali Fazal on 'Fukrey 3': 'I will be back in the future at some juncture'
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Vivek Agnihotri: Nana Patekar is of a rare breed of actors who shine in any role
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Rohit Dhawan offered Sunny Hinduja 'Shehzada' after watching him in 'Aspirants'
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Amit Sial set to explore romance and comedy in upcoming films
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Jackky Bhagnani shares reason behind casting Prithviraj in 'Bade Miyaan Chote Miyaan'
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan
Have a look at the records which are broken by the movie Pathaan