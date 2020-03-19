Sonu Sood’s trick to stay awake during night shoots

Dabanng 1 fame Sonu Sood, whom we have seen as the bad guy in many movies, has made a strong mark on Bollywood with his amazing action and acting chops. His movies like R Rajkumar, Dabanng, Simmba, and Entertainment have earned lots of love and appreciation for the actor.

The best part about the actor is although he plays the villain, he is always loved by viewers and often has a comic element to his character.

Sonu will soon be seen in multi-starrer film Mumbai Saga. He has some tips on how to work and stay awake during late-night schedules.

Have a look at the picture he posted on social media.