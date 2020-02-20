Sony Pictures and Umesh Shukla come together for their next comedy flick Aankh Micholi

MUMBAI: Umesh Shukla is coming up with a new film under his direction, titled Aankh Michouli.

It will be a family entertainment film. Umesh is bringing this new project in association with Sony Picture Films India. Prior to Aankh Michouli, Umesh Shukla made Amitabh Bachchan and Rishi Kapoor starrer 102 Not Out. The film was well liked by the audience.

Umesh Shukla's new project Aankh Michauli is full of stars. The story of the film revolves around a strange family. The film stars Abhimanyu Dasani, Mrinal Thakur Paresh Rawal, Sharman Joshi, Divya Dutta, Abhishek Banerjee, Darshan Jariwala, Gurusha Kapoor and Vijay Raj. Jeetendra Parmar has written the script of the film and Sachin-Jigar has composed the music. Umesh Shukla said that this film is very close to my heart.

Vivek Krishnani, managing director of Sony Picture Entertainment India, said that Umesh Shukla has been working for years. He engages the audience with the theme of his film. I can say with pride that in this film we are bringing together the most brilliant talent of the film industry.