Sooraj Pancholi and Ayush Sharma to be part of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali

MUMBAI: Salman Khan’s last movie Dabangg 3 received mixed reviews from the audiences but got a strong positive response from the masses. Bhaijaan was loved by his fans like always.

His next project ‘Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’ is much spoken about in B town ever since it was announced.

As per sources, Salman Khan has suggested his protégés Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma, and Zaheer Iqbal be cast alongside him in his next.

Reportedly, Salman will be playing the lead role but there will also be an ensemble cast. The other cast members will also have crucial roles to play in the film.

Farhad Samji wanted to cast fresh faces for the supporting roles. However, Salman suggested casting Sooraj Pancholi, Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal for the roles.

Reportedly, director Farhad Samji and producer Sajid Nadiadwala both gave the suggestion a green light.

According to reports, even though they might have smaller roles but the characters will be crucial to the storyline of Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The trio will play the role of three friends who cross paths with Salman Khan’s character

The film will reportedly start shooting towards mid-2020.

Salman reportedly gave his nod for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the first meeting itself.

The script of the film was reportedly written keeping Salman in mind. Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali is all set to release on Eid 2021. On the other hand, this Eid 2020 will see the release of Salman Khan’s Radhe.