Sooraj Pancholi speaks about father Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut’s rumoured affair

By TellychakkarTeam
07 Nov 2019 08:21 PM

MUMBAI: Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut in 2015 with the film Hero, spoke about link-up rumours of his father Aditya Pancholi and Kangana Ranaut.

The actor, who after a long gap is making a comeback with Irfan Kamal’s film Satellite Shankar, got candid in an interview with SpotboyE. Opening up on his father’s link-up rumours, he said, “No, that was their own issue. I don't get into that. I have spent most of my time with my grandparents. I think that was a personal matter between my parents and they have sorted it out. And every one goes through ups and downs. I'm not too happy about the things that have happened but it’s their life.”

When asked that if all the incidents took a toll on his mother, Zarina Wahab, Sooraj said, “It’s still very heavy. We haven’t sat down together and laughed at the dinner table in a long time. It has left a bad taste in the mouth and we all want it to end. We are helpless because we can’t do anything about it. All I can do right now is pray that this ends fairly.” He further adds that his mother is the greatest pillar of strength for his family.

 

