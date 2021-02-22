‘Sooryavanshi’ release update: Deadlock nearly resolved, the makers prepares for the biggest release since Covid

MUMBAI: Much awaited movie of all time Sooryavanshi finally hitting theatres, it’s going to be a bumper blockbuster release for Sooryavanshi on April 2. Most of the problems between the film’s producers Reliance Entertainment, Rohit Shetty and others and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI) have now been resolved.

The producers plan to unleash an unprecedented number of prints, nearly 2,000 in number, all across India and the world.

An informed source reveals, “The anticipation for Suryakant is unbelievable. The moviegoing public of North India has made it clear it would return to theatres only when they are given something worthwhile to return to. That’s Sooryavanshi, and nothing else right now.”

Sources say the producers intend to inundate the theatres with prints, the number so high that the moviegoing public’s one-year deprivation would be satiated.

According to an informed source the deadlock between the two parties is now in the final stages of resolution. “The dispute over the profit-sharing has already been resolved. Now it’s mainly the question of securing a large enough window for theatrical release before the film goes on OTT. The MAI wants an 8-week window while the producers of Sooryvanshi want a 4-week window before the film goes on the digital platform.”

