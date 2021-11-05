Sooryavanshi review! Strong performances and some power-packed action sequences make this movie a must watch

MUMBAI: One of the most awaited movie of 2021 Sooryavanshi starring Akshay Kumar along with Katrina Kaif which also has Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan in extended cameo has finally hit the theatres. The movie has been on halt for almost two years due to the covid situation. And now the movie has hit the big screen and here is the complete review of the movie.

The story deals with the Anti Terrorist Squad officer Veer Sooryavanshi who is on a mission to prevent the attacks which will happen in Mumbai city. And to support him joins Bajirao Singham and Bhalerao Sangram. How the entire operation is taken place is something amazingly shown in the movie.

The screenplay of the movie is very decent, the story lacks freshness but the presentation is brilliant. Also direction given by masters of commercial film Rohit Shetty is brilliant.

Talking about the performances of the movie no doubt it is out and out Akshay Kumar show. Once again we are going to see our superstar Akshay Kumar in a different character of police inspector. On the other hand there are few good scenes which are given to actress Katrina Kaif. Also Kumud Mishra will surprise you once again with his brilliant character. Other cast like Sikander Kher, Javed Jaffrey, Nikitin Dhir were decent on their part. Actors Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh will once again surprise you with their most loved characters Simba and Bajirao Singham.

The positive points of the movie can be the entire presentation of the movie, as mentioned the story lacks freshness but the execution is brilliant by the director Rohit Shetty. You will see many strong performances in the movie by all the actors. There are many high points and surprises in the movie which will Blow Your Mind completely. Special mention to the BGM and the songs of the movie which definitely enhances your viewing experience. Special mention to the blockbuster entries of Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgan which are one of the major high points of the movie.

Talking about a negative points of the movie the story has nothing new to offer, we have seen many such stories but it is the performances and direction which keeps you hooked and booked to your seats. The screenplay of the movie looses a bit in between but the overall presentation does not let your interest level to go down.

Well having said all these points no doubt Sooryavanshi is a perfect masala entertainment and no doubt it is a treat to watch all the three big superstars together on screen.

Team Telly Chakkar goes with 3.5/5 for Sooryavanshi.

