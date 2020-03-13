Sooryavanshi is the longest film Akshay Kumar has shot for!

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been entertaining the audience for many years now. Khiladi Kumar is known for his action sequences and the stunts that he performs. In addition, his comic timing in films such as Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala was spot on.

Akshay is also known for the choices in films; most of his films give out a positive message to the society. Example are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Gabbar, and OMG. He is one actor who defines versatility.

Akshay does an average of 3 to 4 movies in a year, and he believes in getting work done as soon as possible. Normally, he completes a movie shoot in 30 to 40 days. But this was not the case for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Well, the actor has shot for the maximum days for his cop movie with Rohit Shetty. We hear that he gave around 55 to 60 days for this movie, which is the longest in his career.

After Sooryavanshi, the actor has an amazing line-up, including Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re.