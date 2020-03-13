News

Sooryavanshi is the longest film Akshay Kumar has shot for!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar has been entertaining the audience for many years now. Khiladi Kumar is known for his action sequences and the stunts that he performs. In addition, his comic timing in films such as Hera Pheri, De Dana Dan, and Garam Masala was spot on.

Akshay is also known for the choices in films; most of his films give out a positive message to the society. Example are Toilet – Ek Prem Katha, Padman, Gabbar, and OMG. He is one actor who defines versatility.

Akshay does an average of 3 to 4 movies in a year, and he believes in getting work done as soon as possible. Normally, he completes a movie shoot in 30 to 40 days. But this was not the case for his upcoming movie Sooryavanshi.

Well, the actor has shot for the maximum days for his cop movie with Rohit Shetty. We hear that he gave around 55 to 60 days for this movie, which is the longest in his career.

After Sooryavanshi, the actor has an amazing line-up, including Laxmi Bomb, Prithviraj, Bell Bottom, Bachchan Pandey, and Atrangi Re.

 

Tags Sooryavanshi Akshay Kumar Hera Pheri De Dana Dan Garam Masala Toilet – Ek Prem Katha Padman Gabbar Rohit Shetty Laxmi Bomb Prithviraj Bell Bottom Bachchan Pandey TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
13 Mar 2020 02:56 PM | TellychakkarTeam
This is not a permanent break for me, says Aditya Narayan on taking a break from work
This is not a permanent break for me, says Aditya... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
13 Mar 2020 02:51 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair re-create their version of the song ‘Haye Garmi’
Siddharth Nigam and Jannat Zubair re-create their... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here