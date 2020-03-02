Sooryavanshi trailer review: This one is impressive; Akshay Kumar is geared up to break all box-office records

MUMBAI: Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Jackie Shroff, Sikander Kher, Nikitin Dheer, Javed Jaffrey, and Gulshan Grover in pivotal roles and will also see Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh is extended cameos.

And today, finally, the trailer of the movie was launched and has taken the internet by storm.

With a runtime of 4 minutes and 13 seconds, the trailer opens with the voice of Singham giving a description of how the city of Mumbai has been standing tall despite various attacks on it.

The music in the backdrop of Sooryavanshi excites you, as Akki makes his grand entry in a chopper.

From strong-headed cops to daredevil stunts and as usual Rohit Shetty’s car crash scenes make this a perfect massy movie.

The film seems to be high on energy, with Sooryavanshi aka Akshay Kumar, Singham aka Ajay Devgn, and Simmba aka Ranveer Singh featuring in it. The audience will get to see the sizzling chemistry of Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif after 10 years. They are considered as one of the most iconic pairs of Bollywood.

The highlight of the movie is the climax where the three superstars will be coming together to fight the back evil. It will be good to see our very own Jaggu Dada in a negative role after a long time. His presence really lights up the screen.

The audience have given a thumbs-up to the trailer and said that it will beat the collections of Simmba and Singham. As far the music is concerned, the recreating of Tip Tip Barsa Pani has already grabbed the headlines, and the makers are planning to have a special event for the launch of the song.

Sooryavanshi releases worldwide on 24th March 2020, and the first show will begin at 6 pm. For the first time, a movie will have shows throughout the day and night.

Check out the trailer below.