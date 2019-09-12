News

Sophie, Kim Sharma have a job for Varun Dhawan

12 Sep 2019 02:15 PM
Singer Sophie Choudry and actress Kim Sharma are eager to hire "Main Tera Hero" actor Varun Dhawan as their photo editor.
 
On Wednesday, Varun took to Instagram to share a photo of his which has a moving background of the sky and river. The actor captioned the image: "I'm really impressed with my edit skills."
 
Commenting on his photo, Sophie wrote: "Sending you my waterfall pic. Pls edit."
 
"Mohabbatein" actress Kim also requested, "Wow ! Pls do for me also!"
 
Looks like Varun is getting attention from other Bollywood celebrities as well for his photo editing skills as actress Ileana D'Cruz commented: "So am I!"
 
Varun replied to Sophie: "So many requests yaa haha". He wrote to Kim: "It's an art Kimi."
 
Coming to Ileana's comment, Varun wrote: "You can have a sandwich since you really have been working out."
 
Recently, Varun had posted a "thunder" emoji on a hot photo of Ileana on Instagram.
 
On the work front, Varun has two films lined up -- one is Remo D'souza's "Street Dancer 3D" and the other is his father David Dhawan's directorial "Coolie No. 1".
 
Source: IANS
