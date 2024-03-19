Sophie Turner-Joe Jonas Divorce: Game of Thrones actress asks judge to ‘reactivate’ their divorce case

MUMBAI :Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner, who were one of the most loved couples in tinsel town, have been in the news lately for their ongoing divorce. The couple have now decided to have a divorce settlement in private. As per the court documents, the couple have decided to “pursue an amicable resolution of all issues.”

Joe and Sophie, who filed for divorce in September 2023, have been grabbing headlines for the custody battle of their kids. As per reports, Sophie has asked the judge to ‘reactivate’ their divorce proceedings which was put on hold due to them going to mediation to work out a property and child custody settlement.

Sophie has reportedly asked the judge to end the marriage and decide who will get the kids.

Earlier it was reported that Priyanka Chopra who is married to Joe’s brother Nick had unfollowed Sophie and vice versa.

