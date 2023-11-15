Soulful! Sanjay Leela Bhansali and his beauty his music holds

MUMBAI : Known for his opulent and visually stunning films, Renowned filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has not only fascinated audiences in India but has also left an indelible mark on the international podium.

What makes him different from others is not just his exceptional directorial prowess, but also his exceptional talent as a composer which makes him stand among very few directors cherished worldwide for both his cinematic vision and incredible music insight.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s musical acumen differentiates him from his contemporaries. He is a director who wears multiple hats with utmost finesse often composing and arranging the music for his films.

His music outshines boundaries and resonates with audiences worldwide. The soul-stirring melodies, the amazing lyrics, and the passion that permeate his soundtracks create a profound connection with listeners.

Whether it’s the soulful ‘Lal Ishq’ from ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’ or ‘Meri Jaan’, ‘Dholida’, ‘Jab Saiyaan’ from Gangubai Kathiawadi, Bhansali’s music has the power to touch the deepest emotions of one’s heart.

Whether it’s the iconic ‘Devdas,’ the spectacular ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela,’ or the intriguing ‘Padmaavat,’ Bhansali’s music in these films is a testament to his extraordinary selection skills.

It’s worth mentioning that Bhansali’s commitment to perfection spreads to every aspect of his films, including the music, making him a true inheritor of Indian Cinema.

He spares no effort in bringing out the best in his composers, lyricists, and singers, creating heart-touching melodies that resonate with the human soul.

