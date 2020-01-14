News

Soumik Datta's music travelogue to premiere in India on Jan 25

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Jan 2020 03:38 PM

MUMBAI: London-based musician-composer Soumik Datta will be seen in a television series, "Rhythms of India", showcasing Indian musical traditions and trends, starting from January 25.

In the series, Soumik, who recently released a new EP "Jangal" in response to deforestation and the climate change crisis, meets musicians like sitar maestro Shujaat Khan, tabla master Bickram Ghosh, Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna, ghatam player Sukanya Ramgopal, veena player Jayanthi Kumaresh, lyricist Javed Akhtar, singer Kavita Krishnamurthy, DJ Nucleya and rapper DIVINE.

"Travelling across India to make 'Rhythms of India' was perhaps one of the most exciting times of my life," said Soumik of the nine week-long shoot.

"One day I was exchanging notes with the rich and powerful of Mumbai's society, the next I was deep in the forests of Kerala with endangered tribes immersed in ancient rituals. In a country, so diverse, so stretched, I discovered that there is only one language that brings it together, and that language is music," added Soumik.

Tags > Soumik Datta, Divine, DJ Nucleya, Javed Akhtar, Kavita Krishnamurthy, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Special Screening of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s CODE M...

Special Screening of ALTBalaji and ZEE5’s CODE M was a Starry Affair
more slideshows Click Here

Recent Video
13 Jan 2020 09:45 PM | TellychakkarTeam
From the sets of Tenali Rama; major twist and turns in the show
From the sets of Tenali Rama; major twist and... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

past seven days