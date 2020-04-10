News

Soundarya Sharma turns T-shirt into mask

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
10 Apr 2020 09:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actress Soundarya Sharma, who is currently stuck in Los Angeles, has used her T-shirt to make a mask during lockdown due to COVID-19.

Soundarya has even shared a video on how to make your own mask if you don't have one.

"As we all are aware that the entire world is facing shortage of masks. I haven't been able to buy one. Hence, the thought of making my own mask came to my mind and after a few attempts, I was able to make one. It's my work out T-shirt which I cut into two," she said.

"I also decided to also make a tutorial on it. I hope someone in need finds the video and uses it to make masks for oneself. The situation here is grim and I am waiting for any information on how to get back to India," she added.

The actress had also started raising funds for the Indian community in Los Angeles who are directly or indirectly affected by COVID-19.

"It's a very difficult and challenging time for the entire world. We all need to do our bit. I have been following the situation very closely here and back home, and realised that this situation would need everyone together," she had said.

SOURCE :IANS 

