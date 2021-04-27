South actress Shanaya Katwe arrested for murder

MUMBAI: Rakesh Katwe's murder is linked to his sister Shanaya Katwe's love affair.

Shanaya has been arrested in connection with her brother's murder case. Rakesh's decapitated head was found in the Devaragudihal forest area, while his remaining body parts were disposed of across other areas in Karnataka.

According to a report, the police found Rakesh's murder linked to his own sister - Shanaya. The cops arrested the actress on April 22 after the links were established. According to the report, Shanaya was having an affair with the accused Katigar. Rakesh didn't approve of Shanaya's affair so Katigar allegedly plotted to kill him.

The report also states that Shanaya visited Hubballi to promote her movie and the murder took place on the same day in their house. Rakesh was strangled to death. A day later, Katigar and his friends chopped his body and dumped the pieces across various places.

Credits: India Today