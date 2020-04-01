News

South star Hansika Motwani gets custom GIFs

Hansika Motwani, who is a popular film actress, has got custom GIFs.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Apr 2020 03:29 PM

MUMBAI: Hansika Motwani is one of the most popular actresses. She is known for her acting chops and has a huge fan following. Now, here’s some good news for her fans. 

Well, the actress who has captured our hearts with her movies is now ready to get us even more glued to our phones as she has now got her own set of GIFs. According to media reports, Hansika is the first south actor to have her own set of custom GIFs on social media platforms. Talking to The Times Of India about the same, she said that about 270 exclusive GIFs were uploaded and she has been working on it for about four months. 

The actress was quoted as saying by the daily, “I like interacting through expressions and I love using GIFs. So, my team said I should think of having my own GIFs.  We’ve been working on it for four months now. Until yesterday, about 270 of the GIFs have been uploaded and we’ve got over 53.5 million views. My team worked together with an online GIF database on this. It might look easy, but the minute you are in front of the camera, you don’t know where to start and what to do.”

