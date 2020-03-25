News

South star Roshan Mathews to feature in political satire

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Mar 2020 12:00 AM

MUMBAI: Actor Roshan Mathews, who is best known for his roles in "Aadu" and "Dry: The days after", will now be seen in director Manjeet Singh's film, which is yet to be titled.

"It's a privilege for me to be working with Manjeet in his next film. I recently got a chance to watch his previous film, 'Mumbai Cha Raja' on Netflix, and was really impressed by its simplicity and the authenticity of the characters.

"There will be a similar palette in his next film as well, and I have begun the my research and preparation for it. Working in plays around the world has given me the value of preparation-- be it physically, mentally, emotionally and spiritually," Roshan said.

The film is a political satire that puts the spotlight on people who go to various lengths to assert their respective political ideologies, as influenced by society.

