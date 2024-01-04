Sparkling Vows: Unveiling the opulent engagement rings of Bollywood divas – From Alia Bhatt to Katrina Kaif

Explore the enchanting world of Bollywood glamour as we dive into the mesmerizing engagement rings of four top actresses. Discover the dazzling details, unique designs, and jaw-dropping prices that accompany these symbols of love and commitment.
Katrina Kaif

MUMBAI : When Bollywood's leading ladies step into marital bliss, it's not just their wedding attires that capture our attention but also the dazzling engagement rings adorning their fingers. These sparkling tokens of love are crafted with precision, featuring precious stones that reflect the grandeur of their relationships. Let's take a closer look at the opulent engagement rings of four Bollywood divas and delve into the glamour and luxury they embody.

Alia Bhatt's Diamond Elegance:

Alia Bhatt, the star of 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani,' unveiled an engagement ring that stole the spotlight during her union with Ranbir Kapoor in April 2022. This breathtaking piece, adorned with a dazzling diamond stone on a diamond band surrounded by eight sparkling diamonds, comes with a staggering price tag of Rs. 2,74,66,296. Alia's ring truly epitomizes luxury and sophistication, making it a standout in the world of celebrity engagements.

Kiara Advani's Oval-Shaped Marvel:

Kiara Advani, the charming Bollywood bride who tied the knot with Siddharth Malhotra in February 2023, boasts an engagement ring that radiates elegance. Featuring a 7-carat oval-shaped uncut diamond delicately placed on a slim and stylish band, Kiara's ring exudes grace and grace. The price tag for this masterpiece reaches an impressive Rs. 1 crore, solidifying its status as a symbol of enduring love and glamour.

Parineeti Chopra's Understated Beauty:

Newlywed Parineeti Chopra, who exchanged vows with Aam Aadmi Party politician Raghav Chaddha in October 2023, embraced an engagement ring that balanced simplicity and class. While her engagement attire was understated, Parineeti's gleaming diamond ring, worth Rs. 4 lakh, added a touch of sparkle to her look. The ring symbolizes timeless beauty and understated elegance, reflecting the actress's refined taste.

Katrina Kaif's Unique Sapphire Splendor:

The ethereal Katrina Kaif, who married Vicky Kaushal in a private ceremony in December 2021, flaunted an engagement ring that stands out for its uniqueness. Featuring a beautiful blue sapphire diamond as its centrepiece, sourced from Tiffany & Co., Katrina's ring comes with a price tag of Rs. 7 lakh. This distinctive design mirrors the actress's unique style, capturing attention both on and off the screen.

Each engagement ring tells a story of love, commitment, and meticulous craftsmanship. Whether it's Alia Bhatt's sparkling diamond, Kiara Advani's oval-shaped marvel, Parineeti Chopra's understated beauty, or Katrina Kaif's sapphire splendour, these rings symbolize the enduring bond between Bollywood's power couples. As we admire these symbols of love, let us know which one captured your heart in the comments below!

