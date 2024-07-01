Special Report! Bollywood Films Tackling Illegal Immigration Struggle at the Box Office

MUMBAI: In a special report, it is observed that Bollywood films addressing the theme of illegal immigration consistently face challenges at the box office, with recent releases like 'Dunki' falling short of expectations. Examining multiple films that explore this topic, a pattern of underperformance emerges, despite the involvement of renowned actors and directors.

Dunki (2023):

The Shah Rukh Khan-starrer portrays the journey of five youths from Punjab aspiring to reach the UK for a better life. Despite its engaging narrative, the film's box office collections are deemed unsatisfactory, considering the high expectations associated with the superstar and director Rajkumar Hirani.

Street Dancer (2020):

This film incorporates an essential track on illegal immigration, depicting the struggles faced by individuals in London. Despite a compelling storyline and Varun Dhawan's star power, the film encounters challenges in resonating with audiences.

Namaste England (2018):

Directed by Vipul Shah, the film narrates Arjun Kapoor's character's perilous journey from Punjab to London. Similar to 'Dunki,' the narrative involves hardships like traveling by ship and hiding in containers, contributing to the film's underwhelming performance.

Kaafila (2007):

Starring Sunny Deol, this film, released on the same day as 'Chak De India,' focuses on a Pakistan army officer aiding illegal immigrants in infiltrating Europe. Despite its relevant theme, the film went unnoticed at the box office.

Refugee (2000):

Abhishek Bachchan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's debut film revolves around an illegal immigrant family crossing borders. Despite the initial novelty of the theme, the film achieved only average success, falling short of box office expectations.

Love Sonia (2018):

Addressing the disturbing subject of human trafficking, the film showcases illegal transportation to different countries. While acclaimed in film festivals, it fails to translate its critical success into significant box office collections.

Chalo America (1999):

A lesser-known film depicting three youths attempting illegal immigration to the USA. The film struggles to gain attention and faces challenges in making a mark at the box office.

Surkhaab (2015):

Starring Barkha Madan, the film explores obtaining a counterfeit visa for entry into Canada. Despite an intriguing plot point, the film sinks without a trace due to limited hype and awareness.

This special report sheds light on the consistent underperformance of Bollywood films dealing with illegal immigration, prompting further exploration of audience preferences and industry dynamics.

