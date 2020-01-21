Special screening of Tanhaji held by Ajay Devgn for Indian service chiefs

MUMBAI: Ajay Devgn's 100th movie Tanhaji – the Unsung Warrior is getting a positive response from the audience and the critics. The performances are also being loved by the masses and the classes.



For the first time ever, the chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force came together to watch the hugely appreciated Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior. The film has received immense appreciation for telling the story of the might of a warrior who with his strategy helped save the fort of Kondhana from Aurangzeb.

To celebrate this momentous movie, Ajay held a special screening for the Indian service chiefs and some guests in Delhi.

The crowd was stunned by the spectacular visuals, the spellbinding storytelling, and the power-packed performances of Ajay, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan, and Sharad Kelkar.

The screening was attended by eminent author Harinder Sikka and producers Ajay Devgn and Bhushan Kumar. Also spotted were Kumar Mangat Pathak and Vinod Bhanushali. Tanhaji is produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Om Raut.



On the work front, Ajay will be next seen in Bhuj – The Pride of India and sports drama Maidaan.

SOURCE - timesofindia