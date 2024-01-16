Spectacular! Disha Patani's viral videos fuel excitement for Yodha, Showcasing her prowess in action roles

MUMBAI: Disha Patani is without a doubt one of the hottest actresses in the industry right now! With her amazing performances, popular dance songs, and ever-enchanting personality, Disha has won over both fans and audiences! However, this talented actress is more than just a gorgeous face her area of specialty is action in all its forms! Disha Patani gearing up for soon-to-release Yodha, Fans are eagerly awaiting Disha's action-packed role in the much-awaited movie "Yodha," in which she portrays the lead role alongside Siddharth Malhotra.

(Also read: Disha Patani looks stunning in her latest clicks, and we cannot take our eyes off her)

Even though Yodha is about to hit theaters, it's still fascinating to revisit photos of the actress, who captivates viewers with her fascinating action-packed kicks and leaves everyone eagerly anticipating her action scenes in Yodha!

In an Instagram video, Disha Patani is seen practicing jiu-jitsu with extreme focus. This practice video shows the actress's skill as an action actor and further confirms her place as the ultimate Indian female action star.

Disha posted another training video on Instagram, this one showing off her kickboxing drills! The audience is now much more excited to see her in action scenes in Yodha because of this!

In the newly designed gymnastic avatar, Disha Patani appears strong in the video. Fans are appreciative of her flexible physique and superbly performed kickboxing art!

Regarding her career, she has a ton of great efforts coming soon! In addition to ‘Yodha,’ which is set for release in March 2024, she is currently working on ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Kalki—2898 AD.’

(Also read: Trolled! "Yeh kya pehen liya aapne" netizens troll actress Disha Patani for her latest fashion

For more Bollywood updates stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Filmibeat