Spectacular! Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani plan star-studded Mumbai reception following Goa wedding extravaganza

MUMBAI: In Tinseltown, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are among the most adorable couple. Their admirers are always won over by their adorable PDA moments and steadfast support of each other. In present, the couple is eagerly awaiting their lavish nuptials, which are scheduled for February 21, 2024, in Goa. And now, we have access to fresh information regarding their wedding celebration.

Even though Rakul and Jackky's February wedding is all over the news, a recent story from a popular news portal revealed the details of a lavish reception the pair will throw in Mumbai after their idyllic wedding celebration in Goa. Anytime after February 22, 2024, is listed as the anticipated date of the reception.

The stars of Bollywood and Tollywood will grace Rakul and Jackky's big day, just as at most other spectacular festivities. The same source states that among many others, Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Karan Johar, Naga Chaitanya, Mahesh Babu, Ram Charan, Alaya F, and Karisma Kapoor will be attending.

The popular news portal had reported that Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani would supposedly get married on February 21, 2024. The pair have decided to have a destination wedding in Goa, where they will exchange vows in front of their closest friends and family during a traditional ceremony.

In addition, a few pre-wedding events will take place before their wedding festivities, which are scheduled for February 19–20, 2024.

According to the report, “It is going to be a full-blown Bollywood wedding, the couple wants to keep the wedding date a secret. From the designers to the photographers, no one has been informed about the date. Everyone has been given bulk dates as the wedding is happening in Goa.”

The report also revealed the stunning wedding attire that the couple will choose to wear. In particular, Rakul will choose a stunning bridal gown from the collections of renowned fashion designer Tarun Tahiliani. Furthermore, the "workaholic" couple will return to work shortly after their wedding, skipping a lengthy vacation.

The secluded setting of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's Goa wedding would be of the utmost importance. Rakul and Jackky chose to enforce a no-phone policy during their wedding because they wouldn't want to compromise their privacy and to make sure that no guests would leak any photos from their D-Day.

According to the source, “They are very private people, which is why they are thinking of ways they can introduce to protect their privacy. For instance, they are planning to go for a no phone policy for the guests."

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis