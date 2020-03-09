'Speechless' Big B poses with new vintage car

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of himself posing with his latest possession -- a new lemon coloured vintage car.

An ecstatic Big B looked posed with his Ford.

The thespian described the experience as speechless and tweeted: "There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time."

Big B took to his blog and shared the story behind the car.

"Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950's .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement," he wrote on his blog.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in "Brahmastra". He will also be seen "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chehre" and "Jhund".