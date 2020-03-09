News

'Speechless' Big B poses with new vintage car

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Mar 2020 06:54 PM

MUMBAI: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a photograph of himself posing with his latest possession -- a new lemon coloured vintage car.

An ecstatic Big B looked posed with his Ford.

The thespian described the experience as speechless and tweeted: "There are times when you are speechless .. I am now .. been trying to express, but nothing comes out ... a story of times gone by .. a gesture beyond time."

Big B took to his blog and shared the story behind the car.

"Quite obviously there is a story behind the tale .. and it shall be in narration when the talking stops and the stars listen open, empty handed for across .. a tale of the early 1950's .. told in the deepest of sleep inducement," he wrote on his blog.

On the work front, Amitabh will next be seen in "Brahmastra". He will also be seen "Gulabo Sitabo", "Chehre" and "Jhund".

Tags Amitabh Bachchan vintage car Brahmastra Gulabo Sitabo Chehre Jhund TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Stars galore at the screening of ALTBalaji and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Bigg Boss 13 contestants have a reunion

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here