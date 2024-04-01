Splendid! Aamir Khan and Junaid Khan shine together, Gracing the limelight as a lovely father-son duo at Ira Khan's wedding

MUMBAI: Ira Khan, the daughter of Reena Dutta, Aamir Khan's first wife, got married to Nupur Shikhare last evening (January 3). The Taj Lands End in Bandra, Mumbai, hosted the ceremony when the pair legally married to formalize their relationship.

Online video from the wedding ceremony has made its way public. In one of the videos, Aamir and his son Junaid Khan are seen posing for photographers. As a charming father and son at the event, the pair stole the show. For the event, Aamir dressed traditionally, and Junaid looked sharp in a grey suit.



Their close relatives, including Aamir and his ex-wives Kiran Rao and Reena Dutta, were present during the wedding. At the same hotel, a reception was held after the ceremony. Post the registry, the couple made their first appearance, holding each other close.

Ahead of the wedding, pre-wedding festivities were recently kicked off in Mumbai. According to sources, Aamir personally made calls to his friends and peers in B-town to grace the wedding and bless the couple.

Ira directed a theatrical version of Euripides' Medea for her directorial debut, and Nupur Shikhare is a celebrity fitness trainer who has worked with Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen, and numerous other celebrities. The couple first crossed paths during the COVID-19 lockdown when Nupur was guiding Aamir’s fitness journey, and Ira, his daughter, was staying with her father.

