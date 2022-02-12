Splendid! BFFs Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar twin in white for a weekend blast

MUMBAI: Samantha's Friday night was happening one as spent time with her girlfriends Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Neeraja Kona, and others. The girl gang partied the weekend night and Samantha yet again made a statement on how to ace a basic look in perfection. The actress opted for shorts and a white t-shirt for Friday night and we are totally loving the look.

Also Read: Amazing! This is how Naga Chaitanya helped Samantha Ruth Prabhu when she didn’t have money

Also, Samantha and Varalaxmi are the new BFFs in town and we say this because the duo spent their last weekend together too. The 'Naandhi' actress shared a pic with Samantha, where they can be seen flaunting their brightest smiles. Samantha and Varalaxmi can be seen twinning in white too as the latter opted for a floral dress.

Samantha went on a lunch outing with her friends Neeraja Kona and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar. The trio enjoyed the day with yummy food, happy talks, and laughs. The pics went viral on the Internet.

Also Read: Interesting: Pushpa actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s workout session gets INTERRUPTED by these ‘GYM BUDDIES’; her REACTION is a MUST WATCH!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Samantha is waiting for the release of the mythological film Shaakuntalam. She also appeared in the romantic Tamil film Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal, co-starring Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles. Yesterday, the teaser was released and also announced that the film will hit the theatres on April 28, on Samantha's birthday.

On the other hand, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been roped in to star in Balakrishna's next #NBK107 with Gopichand Malineni.

Credit: Pinkvilla