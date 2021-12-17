Splendid! As John Abraham turns 49, let’s celebrate his special day with some of his superhit movies that ruled the Box office

MUMBAI: 49-year-old John Abraham commands an impressive and loyal fan base in his own right, much of his fan base has been accumulated courtesy of his strongman persona or cool-biker avatar in hardcore, mainstream, masala movies. On this special day, let’s take a trip down memory lane with John Abraham's biggest hit movies at the box office.

Back in 2003, John Abraham debuted with a sleeper hit, Jism, whose commercial success credit went to Bipasha Basu's sex appeal and her steamy scenes with John, but overlook that it was a pretty well-made thriller. Then came, Dhoom, the movie that made John Abraham a star and made every guy wish he rode a foreign sports bike back then as they weren't easily available in India.

Then came a prolonged lull period, with the sequels, Housefull 2 and Race 2, being the only saving graces between, and it was only since 2015 onward that John really found consistency at the box office with Welcome Back, Dishoom, Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran, Satyameva Jayate and Batla House.

Here is the list of his Box office earnings from his movies

Jism (2003) has earned a net profit of Rs. 8.14 crore, while, Dhoom (2004) earned Rs. 31.60 crore. Garam Masala (2005) earned Rs. 29 crore, Taxi No. 9211 (2006) earned Rs. 19.59 crore. Dostana (2008) made a net profit of Rs. 44.38 crore. New York (2009) with Rs. 45.39 crore net, Housefull 2 (2012) earned Rs. 106 crore, Race 2 (2013) made Rs. 100.45 crore profit. Welcome Back (2015) made Rs. 96.69 crore, Dishoom (2016) - Rs. 70 crore. Parmanu (2018) made Rs. 65.89 crore. Satyameva Jayate (2018) also earned Rs. 90.39 crore. Batla House (2019) made Rs. 97.18 crore.

Here is wishing the actor a very happy birthday and a lot of success for many more of your forthcoming movies to hit the bullseye at the box office.

Credit: BollywoodLife