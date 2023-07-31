Splendid! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani proves to be the highest weekend opener for Karan Johar, check out the numbers

MUMBAI :Karan Johar is among the biggest directors in India. He has directed classics like Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, My Name Is Khan and others. After a gap of close to 7 years, he graced the silver screens as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, and co-starring Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

Also read - Shocking! The truth about the fees charged by 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani' is out, read to know more

The film did a weekend business of Rs 44.50 crores nett in 3 days and that makes it the highest that a Karan Johar film has collected in its first 3 days in India. The film opened below expectations but has shown some solid gains over the weekend thanks to good word of mouth. A part of the collections for the first weekend have come via corporate bookings.

While the opening weekend collections of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani are the highest for a Karan Johar directorial, the total number of tickets sold for the film in first 3 days are less than most of his other theatrical releases.

The post pandemic scenario is different from pre-pandemic. The audiences have become more skeptical to visit theatres over the first weekend and instead prefer watching it eventually, based on the word of mouth.

Considering the budget and the fact that it has a star director and 2 a-listers, the collections are on the lower side but it shall have better theatrical legs than his last couple of theatrical releases namely Student Of The Year and Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, since films tend to hold better in the post pandemic setup.

In the overseas circuit, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has done a very good business of around 4 million dollars. The target for the Ranveer-Alia starrer will be to do business in the range of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

The fact that the target will be to match a 2001 and a 2006 release proves how big the two films were at the time of their release, in the international markets.

1. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani (2023) - Rs 44.50 crores

2. Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016) - Rs 34.75 crores

3. My Name Is Khan (2010) - Rs 30.65 crores

4. Student Of The Year (2012) - Rs 25.60 crores

5. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006) - Rs 16.65 crores

6. Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham (2001) - Rs 7 crores

7. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998) - Rs 2.74 crores

The film revolves around a flamboyant Punjabi Rocky and an intellectual Bengali journalist Rani, who fall in love despite their many differences. On facing family opposition, they decide to live with each other's families for three months before getting married. Whether they succeed to win over each other's families is something beautifully shown in the film.

Also read - Wow! Alia Bhatt showers her fans with love, shares a beautiful picture with Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is now playing at a theatre near you.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Pinkvilla