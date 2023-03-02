Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Bhavani finds a solution; Sai to take the final decision

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 02/03/2023 - 03:15
MUMBAI:There’s always a debate about the existence of nepotism in the Bollywood industry. While of course, we have star kids like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and others who have grabbed attention since their debut, there are also many more of them whose debuts went unnoticed.

So, today, let’s look at the list of star kids who did not attain fame in their debut movies.

Tanisha Santoshi

Veteran filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi’s daughter Tanisha Santoshi made her debut with this year’s release Gandhi Godse Ek Yudh. The film failed to grab the attention of the audiences and Tanisha’s debut went unnoticed.

Aditya Rawal

Paresh Rawal and Swaroop Sampat’s son Aditya Rawal made his debut with the film Bamfaad which got an OTT release during the pandemic. He will next be seen in Faraaz.

Mimoh Chakraborty

Mithun Chakraborty and Yogeeta Bali’s son Mimoh Chakraborty made his debut with a film titled Jimmy, which was a disaster at the box office. His career never got a big boost.

Tina Ahuja

Govinda’s daughter Tina made her Bollywood debut with a movie titled Second Hand Husband. The film flopped at the box office and Tina was not seen in any other movie.

Vardhan Puri

The grandson of veteran actor Amrish Puri, Vardhan Puri, made his debut with the film Yeh Saali Aashiqui. While his performance was appreciated in the film, the movie was a disaster.

Luv Sinha

While Sonakshi Sinha got a grand debut with Dabangg, Shatrughan Sinha’s son, Luv Sinha’s debut didn’t grab anyone’s attention. He made his debut with the film Sadiyaan in 2010, and was later seen in Paltan in 2018. He will be next seen in Gadar 2.

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

