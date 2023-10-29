Spooky! Here's a list of movies and web series to watch this Halloween with your loved ones, take a look

MUMBAI: Halloween is just around the corner and it's the perfect time to take out your wands, blankies and broomsticks from the cupboard and snuggle in for a spooky movie night. We have compiled a list of 9 amazing horror movies and web series. Binge watch these 9 titles over the Halloween weekend and have a spooky weekend!

Bhool Bhulaiya: A Hindi horror-comedy movie that revolves around a haunted palace. It stars Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja.

13 B: Fear has a new address: A Hindi horror movie that follows the story of a family that moves into a new apartment. It stars R Madhavan and Neetu Chandra.Bhoothnath: A Hindi horror-comedy movie that features Amitabh Bachchan as a ghost who haunts a house.



Stree: A Hindi horror-comedy movie that is based on the urban legend of Nale Ba. It stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor.



Laxmii: A Hindi horror-comedy movie that is based on the Tamil movie Kanchana. It stars Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.



Mansion 24: An Indian horror thriller web series that revolves around a haunted mansion. It stars Rajat Kapoor, Tanmay Dhanania, and Vinay Pathak among others.



The Walking Dead: An American web series that is based on the comic book series of the same name by Robert Kirkman, Tony Moore, and Charlie Adlard. It stars Andrew Lincoln, Norman Reedus, and Melissa McBride among others.

The Strain: An American horror drama television series that is based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Guillermo del Toro and Chuck Hogan. It stars Corey Stoll, David Bradley, and Kevin Durand among others.



Live Telecast: This Kajal Aggarwal starrer web series is about a TRP-hungry TV show director who enters a haunted house which she sees as a golden chance to boost TRPs.

