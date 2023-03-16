Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony

MUMNAI:Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was spotted smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted photo. Ananya attended the wedding bash with her family on Tuesday. In the photo, Ananya Panday could be seen holding a cigarette in her hand in a picture initially shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees.

The photo shows Ananya standing in a corner smoking while the wedding guests gathered to celebrate. Check the picture below.

Picture credits - DNA

While Ananya was being trolled for being a smoker and trying to look cool, many of her fans joined in on the discussion and defended her, asking people not to shame her for smoking just because she is a woman.

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday attended the mehendi ceremony of her cousin along with Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Others present at the ceremony were Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey. The ceremony was hosted at Sohail Khan’s home.

