Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was spotted smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted photo. Ananya attended the wedding bash with her family on Tuesday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 19:54
movie_image: 
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony

MUMNAI:Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was spotted smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in a now-deleted photo. Ananya attended the wedding bash with her family on Tuesday. In the photo, Ananya Panday could be seen holding a cigarette in her hand in a picture initially shared by one of her fellow wedding attendees.

The photo shows Ananya standing in a corner smoking while the wedding guests gathered to celebrate. Check the picture below.

Pic 1
Picture credits - DNA

Also read -Beautiful! Check out these pretty sun-kissed portraits of Ananya Pandey

While Ananya was being trolled for being a smoker and trying to look cool, many of her fans joined in on the discussion and defended her, asking people not to shame her for smoking just because she is a woman.

On Tuesday, Ananya Panday attended the mehendi ceremony of her cousin along with Deanne Panday and Chikki Panday. Others present at the ceremony were Atul Agnihotri and Alvira Agnihotri, Chunky Panday, and Bhavana Pandey. The ceremony was hosted at Sohail Khan’s home.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - DNA

Also read -Chic! Check out these actresses raising temperatures with tennis skirts

Ananya Pandey Student of the Year 2 Dharma Productions Kaali Peeli Ishaan Khattar Aditya Roy Kapur Liger Bollywood trending TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 03/16/2023 - 19:54

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
What! Katha Ankahee: Viaan accused of demanding a one-night stand in front of the entire office
MUMBAI :Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Destruction! Imlie: Dhairya destroys Atharva’s house
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony
MUMNAI:Bollywood actor Ananya Panday was spotted smoking a cigarette at her cousin Alanna Panday’s mehendi ceremony in...
New Entry! Imlie: Dhairya marks his entry, Atharva angrily looks for Dhairya
MUMBAI :Megha Chakraborty and Seerat Kapoor aka Imlie and Chini respectively, are being loved by the audience for their...
Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3
MUMNAI:Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to be seen in the upcoming web series titled Hunter for Amazon Mini TV and during...
Recent Stories
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony
Spotted! Ananya Pandey spotted smoking cigarette at her cousin's mehendi ceremony

Latest Video

Related Stories
Exclusive! Here is house Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3
Exclusive! Here's how Suniel Shetty convinced Akshay Kumar for Hera Pheri 3
confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
Ishita Dutta flaunts baby bump; confirms pregnancy with husband Vatsal Sheth
mployment Rights of Persons with Disability
Bobby Deol and Kajol Join The Gateway School of Mumbai for a Panel Discussion on Employment Rights of Persons with Disability
Rohit Shetty
Sahil Khattar says, "I just want to know if Rohit Shetty wants to make a film on a bald cop" - Exclusive
Tatum
WOW! Here’s a look at the oldest and the youngest Oscar winner
Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more
Must Read! Before Bholaa, Ajay Devgn starred in these remakes and gears up for more