Spotted In Mumbai! Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor, Sohail Khan, Pooja Hedge, and more.

MUMBAI: From Ayushmann Khurrana to Janhvi Kapoor, we bring you some of the Bollywood celebrities who were spotted today at various places.

Actress Pooja Hegde was spotted by the paparazzi after her workout session in the city. The actress will be seen in the movie Radhe Shyam and Cirkus.

Actor Sohail Khan was seen interacting with the needy people and showing his respect to them by lending his support to them.

Janhvi Kapoor was snapped by the shutterbugs post her Pilates session in the city. The actress was last seen in the film Roohi. She will be next seen in the upcoming projects like Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry, and Mili.

Actor Arjun Kapoor was snapped at a clinic in Mumbai. Recently there was a rumour about his break-up with long-time girlfriend Malaika Arora. The actor took to his social media handle where he cleared the air by posting his lovely picture with Malaika Arora.

Ayushmann Khurrana was spotted by the paparazzi at Lokhandwala in Mumbai. The actor wore a red T-shirt matched with blue jeans and sunglasses. He will be seen next in Doctor G, Action Hero, and Anek.

Actress Aisha Sharma was spotted after her gym session in the city.

