Spotted at the airport! Katrina Kaif's green co-ord set, Shreyas Talpade's Pushpa dialogues, and Hansika Motwani's stylish looks

MUMBAI: The who’s who of Bollywood was spotted at Mumbai's airport.

The gorgeous Katrina Kaif was spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport in Mumbai. She was seen in a green co-ord set, which looked absolutely amazing on the actress. On the work front, she will be seen in the film Tiger 3 with Salman Khan and Emraan Hashmi. She will also be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from these films, the actress will feature with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in Farhan Ahktar’s film Jee Le Zaraa.

Shreyas Talpade was clicked by the paparazzi at the airport in Mumbai. He voiced Allu Arjun’s dialogue from the Hindi version of Pushpa. The actor was seen saying the popular dialogues of Allu Arjun from the film at the airport. He was last seen in the movie Simmba, where he made his special appearance in the song Aankh Marey, which also features Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan.

The gorgeous Hansika Motwani was snapped at the airport in Mumbai. She began her television career with a serial called Shaka Laka Boom Boom. She later acted in the Indian serial Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand and appeared as one of the children in Koi... Mil Gaya with Preity Zinta and Hrithik Roshan. She is a very popular star in the Tamil and Telugu industry. The actress will next be seen in Tamil films like Maha, Partner, and Rowdy Baby and Telugu films like 105 Minutes and My Name Is Shruthi. She will be making her debut in the Telugu web series Nasha.

