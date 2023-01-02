Sri: Here’s all you need to know about Srikanth Bolla whose biopic stars Rajkummar Rao

MUMBAI: Rajkummar Rao is one of the most talented actors we have in Bollywood. One of his upcoming films is Sri which is a biopic on Srikanth Bolla. The movie also stars South star Jyotika in a pivotal role and everyone is looking forward to watching the actress in a Bollywood film.

Well, you might know that Srikanth Bolla is visually impaired and he is the founder of Bollant Industries. However, today let us tell you in detail about Srikanth.

He was visually impaired from birth, but that didn’t stop him from taking the education that he wanted. Srikanth wanted to take science as a subject in 12th, but was not allowed. However, he filed a case, and later he was allowed to pursue the subject at his own risk. He surprised everyone when he scored 98% in 12th boards. But, the journey ahead was more difficult.

Sri was denied admission to coaching institutes for Indian Institute of Technology because he is blind. But, he attended Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where he was the first international blind student. In 2011, he co-founded Samanvai Center for Children with multiple disabilities.

It was in 2012 when he started his organisation Bollant Industries. His company manufactures areca-based products and gives employment to hundreds people with disabilities. In 2017, he added one more feather in his hat as he was named by Forbes magazine in its list of 30 under 30 across all of Asia.

On the personal front, in April last year, Srikanth got married to Veera Swathi. Srikanth has won multiple awards, and moviegoers are surely looking forward to seeing his life on the big screens in the biopic Sri.

