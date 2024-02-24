Sridevi death Anniversary: Daughter Khushi Kapoor shares adorable childhood pictures as she pays tribute to late mother

MUMBAI :Sridevi is a name that needs no introduction in the world of Bollywood for more than 4 decades she has mesmerised her fans with spellbinding performances in films like Sadma, Chandni, Chaalbaaz, Judaai and many more. The actress’s sudden and untimely death in 2018 left her fans numb and shocked, and sent shockwaves in the entertainment world.

Also Read-Throwback! The time when Sanjay Dutt was so high on drugs, he woke up hungry two days later

Sridevi’s death is still a traumatising and haunting memory for many. Meanwhile, her youngest daughter Khushi shared a sweet childhood picture where along with her elder sister Janhvi kapoor and later mother Sridevi is there as well.

Check out the nostalgic pic here;

Khushi recently made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s music The Archies where she played the role of betty Cooper.

What are your thoughts on Khushi’s picture? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read-Sad! Late actress Sridevi wanted to see her daughter Janhvi Kapoor getting married

Sridevi passed away due to drowning in Dubai in February 2018 in her hotel room. It is still shocking news for many who cannot believe the Mr. India actress is gone.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Latestly