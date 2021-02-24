Sridevi’s death anniversary: Celebs talk about that one Sridevi film closest to their heart

MUMBAI: Sridevi’s sudden demise in 2018 came as a shock to everyone. The late actor continues to inspire generations through her body of work. She made many fall in love with her performances, her portrayal and presence would light up the screen every single time. Popular TV actors tell us about what they admire about the superstar, their favourite Sridevi film and more. Read on:

Sharad Malhotra: I like Mr. India, the film has a sizzling performance by Sridevi and her comic timings are excellent. I loved the way she danced to the tunes of Hawa Hawai. I think she killed it in Kaate nahi katte din ye raat. I am one of her diehard fans.

Avinash Mukherjee: I loved Sridevi in Chaalbaaz. Her double role has me in splits every time I watch the film.

Meera Deosthale: It’s Chandni for me. Besides her performance and expressive eyes, her sarees became a rage. Tere mere hothon pe is my favourite song.

Shrishti Jain: Sridevi's performance in English Vinglish is something that usually leaves an impression on whoever watched the film. She’s an inspiration to many of us. She had the ability to put life to all the characters she had portrayed on screen.

Kettan Singh: I would take the name of Chandni. The film is an epitome of romance. No one can ever play Chandni the way Sridevi did and take our breath away.

Nilam Kenia: I like Chalbaaz for Sridevi’s double role act and Sadma for the sensitivity. Both the stories are unique in their own way.

Chandni Soni: I loved the film Chandni. Sridevi’s style statement was terrific. I can watch the film a thousand times.