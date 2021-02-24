Sridevi's death Anniversary: Have a look at her last few pictures

MUMBAI: On February 24, 2018, Sridevi’s untimely demise sent shockwaves in the nation. The actress along with husband Boney Kapoor and daughter Khushi Kapoor was in Dubai to attend the wedding of Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Sridevi and Boney had reportedly decided to stay back, and she then passed away due to accidental drowning.

As we remember the superstar on her death anniversary, we bring to you pictures that she had posted just a few days before her sudden demise. Sridevi’s last photo on her Instagram was a family portrait that featured the actress with younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and some relatives. The 2nd last photo features Sridevi and Khushi looking their best in ethnic outfits.

While Khushi looked pretty in a pastel blue embellished lehenga, Sridevi complemented her in a green lehenga. Here’s another family photo of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and Khushi with newlyweds Mohit Marwah and Antara Motiwala. Let’s take a look at some of these candid pictures that she had posted before passing away.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE