Sriram Raghavan talks about his upcoming film Ikkis starring Agastya Nanda

Recently when Amazon Prime Video India announced their slate for 2024, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda was showed on the list. The film will release on the OTT platform post a theatrical release.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 05:00
movie_image: 
Sriram

MUMBAI: Recently when Amazon Prime Video India announced their slate for 2024, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis with Agastya Nanda was showed on the list. The film will release on the OTT platform post a theatrical release. In an interview with The Indian Express, Sriram revealed why he wanted to do a war drama after Katrina Kaif, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Merry Christmas.

Also read -Must Read! Sriram Raghavan opens up on the Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis “it is a human story”

Talking to the publication, Sriram revealed that the war drama was a ‘break’ from the kind of films he makes. He said, "It is a story I connected with and liked. Parts of it are very emotional, it also has battle sequences and action in the typical sense of the word. Hopefully, we have tried and done it differently. It is a war film, and it is a drama. It was a break from the kind of movies I was doing, and I wanted that, so that the next time I am doing a thriller, I feel fresh. That there is no baggage.”

In the same interview, Sriram stated that he trusts his audience, instead of spoon-feeding them. He said, “When I make films, I trust that the audience is intelligent and doesn’t like to be spoon-fed. You try your best to make the film for your ideal audience. There is a quote by Billy Wilder which says that each member of the audience can be an imbecile but collectively in a hall they are pure genius. They know what works and what doesn’t. I wish filmmakers would judge that beforehand, but we try.”

Also read - Must Read! Sriram Raghavan opens up on the Agastya Nanda and Dharmendra starrer Ikkis “it is a human story”

Agastya debuted in 2023 with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies, which also marked the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Suhana Khan. The film saw him play Archie Andrews. While the film received mixed reviews, he was appreciated for his performance.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Hindustan Times 

Prime Video Agastya Nanda Ikkis Merry Christmas Sriram Raghavan Katrina Kaif Vijay Sethupathi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 03/25/2024 - 05:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one such star in the Hindi cinema industry, who is adored for both his captivating appearance...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Reeva witnesses Ishaan and Savi's intimate moment
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Karan Kundra opens up about the challenges he has faced in his career
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is a very popular name in the world of the entertainment business. He has been part of many...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Durva furious to see Ishaan gifting a saree to Savi
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Ankita Lokhande adds a playful touch to Holi by Smearing colors on husband Vicky Jain's Face; He says ‘Sara shoshan patiyo ke saath…’
MUMBAI: In the world of entertainment, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are one of the most sought-after couples. The...
Kavya Spoiler: Adhiraj shocked to witness Kavya's smartness
MUMBAI: Sony TV is going to be the home to one such new show ‘Kavya - Ek Junoon Ek Jazba’ starring Sumbul Touqeer Khan...
Recent Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Katrina
Katrina Kaif spotted posing close to Alia Bhatt shortly before the latter's relationship with Ranbir Kapoor; Netizens react!
Emraan
Emraan Hashmi to collaborate with Farhan Akhtar for 'Ground Zero', Not Don 3
Pavail Gulati
Deva: Pavail Gulati opens up on his preparation for the film, ‘I felt compelled to immerse myself fully in the physical demands of the role’
Shoojit Sircar
Shoojit Sircar on his upcoming Abhishek Bahchan starrer, ‘my films are drawn from my own life’
Javed
Javed Akhtar gets emotional as he recalls nearly ‘dying of starvation’, ‘there must be crores of people who suffered the way I suffered’
Vikrant
Vikrant Massey candidly talks on parenthood impact and reveals wife Sheetal Thakur’s unique complaint