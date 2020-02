Sriya Reddy raises the fitness 'bar' even while travelling

MUMBAI: Southern actress Sriya Reddy is redefining fitness goals with a new gym video of herself.

Sriya, who has worked in films like "Kanchivaram", "Pallikoodam" and "Oraal", took to Instagram, where she shared a clip of herself doing a intensive workout on the monkey bar.

"#monkeybars #crazy #workout #adrenaline rush ! Thank you #induceevolution great gym in Ooty to keep up with my fitness journey even while travelling ! P.s excuse my terrible facial expressions," Sriya captioned the video.

The video has over 15.6K likes on the photo-sharing website

Sriya's friend and actress Aishwarya Rajesh wrote on the comments section: "u left me."

To which, Sriya replied: "missed you though."

Sriya, who is the daughter of former Indian test cricketer Bharath Reddy, made her acting debut in the 2002 film "Samurai". She then appeared in nearly a dozen Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films such as "Black", "Thimiru" and "Kanchivaram" among many others.